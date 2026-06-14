Hot and muggy, late-day severe storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Humidity levels have been increasing, and it will be a hot and muggy day.

Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds this afternoon. It will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be near or slightly above 100°.



Isolated storms are possible by mid-afternoon.

Storm chances will increase after 4 p.m., and last through late evening.

Storms will be scattered, so not all areas will get rain.

Muggy conditions will allow storms to produce heavy rainfall.

Storms that develop could be severe.

The entire area is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph are the main threat.

A few storms could produce some hail.

The tornado threat is pretty low, but an isolated storm with rotation cannot be ruled out.

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia by 11 p.m. A cold front will pass tonight, ushering in cooler and less humid air for Monday.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.

There will be a bit more cloud cover on Tuesday with a system to our southeast. Most areas will stay dry, but a shower is possible in southern and southeastern Virginia.

It will turn a bit hotter Wednesday with highs around 90.

A few storms are possible Thursday, with the best chance north of I-64. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

There will be a better chance of scattered storms on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to 90°.

Next weekend will be less humid with highs in the 80s to around 90°. The summer solstice occurs at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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