RICHMOND, Va. -- FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT

There will be a few leftover spotty showers this morning, along with some areas of fog.

Today will be muggy with skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be 85-90. The afternoon heat index will exceed 90.

A few scattered storms will be possible by early afternoon, with showers and storms increasing from mid-afternoon into the evening. Due to the muggy air, torrential downpours will occur, and localized flooding is possible. Some spots could pick up multiple inches of rainfall. A few storms could have some gusts in excess of 40 mph.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

Tonight will be warm and muggy with areas of fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will be a little cooler but still muggy. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Scattered showers are possible in the morning, with some showers and storms increasing in the afternoon. The highest chance of rain will be in the evening. Once again, very heavy rainfall will occur. We also have a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms, with strong gusts being the main threat.

Monday will remain muggy with highs from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible, but activity will be lower than the weekend.

A few isolated storms are possible each day Tuesday through Thursday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday, and in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be near 90 Friday and Saturday, and it looks like we could be in the lower 90s Sunday through the middle of next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.