Man reported missing taken into custody by ICE, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man who had been reported missing in Richmond was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday, according to Richmond police.

A news release from the Richmond Police Department says officers were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a missing man.

"When officers arrived they observed agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were operating in the area of the Southwood neighborhood," police said.

The news release says officers consulted with ICE agents who confirmed the man reported missing was in custody.

Police then contacted the person who reported the man missing to inform them that he was in federal custody.

"RPD did not participate in the activity of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as is standard practice for the Richmond Police Department," the release added.

Police did not say if any other people were taken into custody by ICE.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.