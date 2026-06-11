Heat index to hit 100 on a hot Thursday in Richmond; even hotter Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be much hotter and more humid. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s in many spots, with heat indices near or above 100°F. There is a heat advisory for parts of southeastern Virginia. Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms may develop, though coverage will be spotty.

There is a better chance of a few storms during the evening hours.

Friday is likely the hottest day of the stretch.

Highs will be 95 to 100°, with heat indices between 100 and 105°F. Heat safety will be important for outdoor plans. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Any storm that develops Thursday and Friday will produce heavy rainfall, and could also have high wind gusts.

A cold front moves through early Saturday, but temperatures remain hot for much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s inland, with coastal areas in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated storm is possible southeast of Richmond.

Sunday features highs in the low to mid 90s with another round of late-day storms possible as the unsettled pattern continues.

Highs will drop back into the 80s for the first half of next week. There will be showers and storms around at times.

More heat is expected later next week with highs returning to the 90s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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