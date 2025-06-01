Watch Now
Sunday starts with temperatures in the 40s

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a pretty cool morning with widespread 40s away from the coast.

Skies will be mostly sunny much of today. Highs will range from lower to upper 70s. A disturbance will increase the clouds late in the day. A few showers are possible this evening, mostly south of Richmond.

We will clear out tonight will lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will be in the mid 80s on Tuesday, 85-90 Wednesday, and around 90 Thursday and Friday.

Much of the week will be dry, but some showers and storms will be possible at the end of the week.

