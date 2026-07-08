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Remaining humid with more showers and storms possible Wednesday in Virginia

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RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will not be quite as hot, thanks to a weak front sliding through the region.

Highs will stay mainly in the mid 80s though scattered afternoon and evening storms will remain possible especially inland.

Highs Thursday will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s, with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday looks a bit quieter overall, but isolated afternoon storms will still be possible with highs back in the low 90s.

The typical summertime pattern continues into the upcoming weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but drier weather is expected Monday and Tuesday.

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