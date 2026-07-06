Flood Watch in effect. Heat index could hit 100 in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring another hot and unsettled day across Central Virginia. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat index values approaching 100 to 103 degrees in some locations. A Flood Watch is now in effect for much of central and eastern Virginia through tonight.

Scattered showers and storms will develop through the afternoon and evening and some storms could become slow-moving with torrential rainfall.

Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially in urban areas, poor drainage locations, and spots that have already seen heavy rain recently.

A few storms could also produce damaging wind gusts.

There is a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for severe weather today.

Rainfall rates could be very intense at times, and localized flooding may develop quickly where storms repeatedly move over the same areas.

Tuesday will remain unsettled with more scattered afternoon and evening storms expected.

Additional heavy rain and isolated damaging winds will again be possible, and there is another marginal severe weather risk in place mainly south of Interstate 64. Highs

Tuesday will stay near seasonal averages, generally in the upper 80s to around 90.

The rest of the week will continue to feel muggy with daily chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s as a weak front moves through. Temperatures return to the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday and Friday.

As of now, next weekend also looks warm and humid with additional scattered storm chances returning by Saturday. Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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