Virginia heat index could exceed 110° Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The combination of very hot temperatures and muggy air will continue at dangerous levels the next few days.

The heat index could exceed 110° through early this evening, and will stay in the 90s through 11 p.m. Overnight lows will be near record levels, in the mid to upper 70s.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues for most of the region through Saturday. Click here for more information.

Highs Friday and Saturday will be near or above 100°. The heat index will exceed 110° in spots.

An isolated storm or two will be possible Friday afternoon and early evening. The best chance for seeing a storm will be west of I-95. Any storm that develops could produce strong gusts.

There will be a better chance of some scattered storms Saturday afternoon and early evening. Much of the region is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms due to strong gusts. The threat for storms is not very high, but any storm that does develop could become severe.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s, with a heat index exceeding 105°. There will be a chance of scattered storms in the afternoon and early evening, and some of those storms could be severe.

Any shower or storm that develops in the next few days will tap into the muggy air and unleash very heavy rainfall.

Monday will have a higher chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

The heat will ease slightly next week with highs around 90°.

The drought continues for the Commonwealth. Since last week, the severe (level 3 out of 5) and extreme (level 4 out of 5) drought areas have dropped by a few percent, with the area of moderate drought (level 2 out of 5) expanding.

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