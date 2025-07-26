Heat advisory in effect all weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is going to be a very hot and muggy weekend. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Weekend highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with a peak afternoon heat index exceeding 105°. A cold front will keep highs in the 80s to around 90 against the coast today.

A few isolated storms are possible today. Some scattered storms will be around Sunday, especially towards evening. Any storm that develops could have strong gusts, and we have a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. Storms will produce locally heavy rainfall.

It will stay hot and muggy through mid-week, with heat advisories possible each day.

A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday into Friday with some thunderstorms.

It will turn cooler and less humid for Friday and next weekend, with highs back in the 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.