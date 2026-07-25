Showers exiting today, cool for late July

RICHMOND, Va. -- A disturbance will keep some showers around this morning, with higher chances for rain south of I-64. Showers will move southeastward as the morning wears on, with drier air moving in from the north. A few showers will still be possible this afternoon south of Richmond.

Clouds will decrease from north to south this afternoon into this evening. Highs will range from the mid 70s south to the lower 80s north.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s with areas of fog possible.

Sunday will be warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon, mostly west of I-95. There's a slightly better chance of a few storms in the evening.

Monday will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. A few scattered storms will be possible.

An approaching cold front will bring a better chance of scattered storms Tuesday. A few storms could be strong with high wind gusts. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

That front will move slowly to the southeast on Wednesday, keeping the chance of a few isolated storms around.

Highs for the second half of the week will be 85-90°.

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