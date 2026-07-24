Highs in the lower 80s today, some rain to start the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cooler and less humid morning for much of the region. Temperatures range from the mid 50s northwest to around 70° southeast.

There will be more sun north and more clouds south today. A passing shower is possible across southern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A disturbance will pass by tonight into Saturday morning with some showers, with the best chance for rain across southern Virginia. Clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon with highs in 75-80°.

Sunday will be dry in many areas, but an isolated afternoon storm is possible, mostly west of I-95. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday and Tuesday and it turns more muggy.

A cold front will bring scattered storms on Tuesday. A few showers may linger into Wednesday.

Highs later next week will be 85-90°.

Tropics: Beryl has dissipated over Texas. The rest of the tropical Atlantic is quiet.

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