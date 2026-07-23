Cooler and cloudy Thursday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a few early showers, skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun through Thursday afternoon.

Today will be seasonably cool with a high only in upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will begin to fall through the afternoon as well.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with a low in the lower 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny and cool with lower humidity. The high again will only be in the lower 80s.

The weekend will have a slight upward tick in the humidity with highs in the 80s. Morning showers will be possible Saturday, and a stray storm on Sunday.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Bertha will track westward from New Orleans into Texas over the next 48 hours before weakening. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

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