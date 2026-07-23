Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Actions

Cooler and cloudy Thursday in Richmond

Today will be seasonably cool with a high only in upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will begin to fall through the afternoon as well.
Cooler and cloudy Thursday in Richmond
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a few early showers, skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun through Thursday afternoon.

Today will be seasonably cool with a high only in upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will begin to fall through the afternoon as well.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with a low in the lower 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny and cool with lower humidity. The high again will only be in the lower 80s.

The weekend will have a slight upward tick in the humidity with highs in the 80s. Morning showers will be possible Saturday, and a stray storm on Sunday.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Bertha will track westward from New Orleans into Texas over the next 48 hours before weakening. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
BioHead ZACH DANIEL.jpg

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone