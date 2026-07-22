Strong to severe storm threat continue through early Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The threat for strong storms with very heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts will stay with us through early Thursday. A Flood Watch will remain in effect through tonight as well.

A cold front will move through the area early Thursday morning, ending our stretch of wet weather.

Behind the front, drier and less humid air gradually returns Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers may linger south and east, but many areas will turn cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend into next Monday looks quieter overall, with seasonable temperatures, lower humidity and only a slight chance for isolated afternoon storms.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to track westward along the Gulf coast impacting Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

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