Enjoy this humidity break before heat returns to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A break from the humidity continues Tuesday with temperatures reaching 87 degrees and mostly sunny skies, though some areas south of town may remain partly cloudy.

The dew points have fallen into the 60s for the first time in a couple weeks, bringing more comfortable conditions to the area.

This relief from the humidity will continue through midweek.

Tonight will be clear and cooler with temperatures dropping to about 66 degrees for the overnight low.

The humidity forecast will remain moderate to low over the next couple of days before increasing again next weekend. This rise in humidity will be accompanied by higher temperatures, with mid-90s expected for a few days toward the latter part of the weekend.

Currently, high pressure is keeping New England, the Mid-Atlantic, parts of the Midwest and South nice and dry today.

The forecast for the next few days shows partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today, mostly clear conditions tonight, and similar partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat returns Friday with a high of 95 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 90s throughout the weekend with increased humidity. Overnight lows will climb to the mid-70s, meaning air conditioners will likely be running constantly.

The chance for storms appears again in the forecast for the weekend. The best chance for showers and storms at this time appears to be on Sunday.

