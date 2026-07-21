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Thunderstorms likely Tuesday in Richmond. Some could be severe.

Tuesday will be muggy and warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely by late afternoon into the evening. Storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely Tuesday in Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be muggy and warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely by late afternoon into the evening. Storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday. More showers and storms with heavy rainfall are expected, and the risk for severe storms with high gusts continues.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will move in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Bertha has formed in the northeastern Gulf.

It is expected to track westward along the Gulf coast. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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