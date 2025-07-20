Hot and muggy Sunday, low chance of rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warm and muggy morning with areas of fog.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. The afternoon heat index will break 105° in some areas. A heat advisory is in effect for southeastern Virginia, where the heat index will be 105-110.

An isolated storm or two will be possible today, but many areas will stay dry. Any storm that does pop up could produce localized heavy rainfall.

A cold front will pass through tonight into Monday. It will turn a bit less humid as Monday wears on. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots to the south around 90. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible, with the best chance across southern and southwestern Virginia.

Lows Monday night will drop into the 60s.

Humidity levels will drop a little more on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Heat and humidity will both increase Thursday through next weekend. Highs will be around 90 on Thursday, and in the low to mid 90s Friday through Sunday. Heat index values may break 105°.

Rain chances will remain low much of the week, but a few isolated storms are possible by next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.