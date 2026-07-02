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Virginia Heat Wave: Richmond high temperatures near or above 100°. Heat index could exceed 110°.

Highs will be near or above 100° for at least Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the heat index could exceed 110°. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for most of the region Thursday and Friday.
Dangerous heat and humidity: Extreme Heat Warning Thursday and Friday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A big ridge of high pressure will lock into place over the next few days, keeping temperatures significantly above normal, creating a dangerous combination of heat and humidity.

Highs will be near or above 100° for at least Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the heat index could exceed 110°.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for most of the region Thursday and Friday.

The highs will challenge records on multiple days. Due to the high heat index values, and the very warm overnight lows, this will be the biggest heat wave since July 2012.

A few isolated storms are possible Friday, especially north and northwest of Richmond.

There is a better chance of a few storms over the weekend.

Rain chances will increase for Monday and Tuesday, and this should allow highs to drop to near-normal levels. Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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