Another flood watch in effect for late-day storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers are exiting southeastern Virginia. There will be areas of clouds and fog around early this morning.

It will be a muggy and hot day with variable cloudiness. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the lower 90s, with a heat index in the metro near 100°.

Scattered storms will develop to the west by mid-afternoon, and then track into central Virginia by late afternoon and early evening. Not quite as many areas will see rain today as we did on Friday. The storms that develop will produce very heavy rainfall, and flash flooding will occur in some areas. A flood watch is in effect into tonight.

A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. The entire CBS 6 viewing area is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms.

Storms will exit before midnight, and it will stay muggy overnight with areas of fog possible.

Sunday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index exceeding 100°. A heat advisory may be issued.

A few isolated storms are possible, mostly west of I-95. Many areas will stay dry, but the storms that do develop could have strong gusts.

A cold front will push south of our region Sunday night into Monday, bringing somewhat cooler and less humid air.

Highs Monday through Wednesday will range from the lower to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s away from the coast.

Highs may hit 90 on Thursday, and will be in the low to mid 90s Friday through next weekend. It will turn more humid Thursday, with muggy conditions returning for the weekend.

