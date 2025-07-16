Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fog and thunderstorms expected as heat and humidity continue through the end of the work week

Lower rain chances Wednesday and Thursday
Fog and some thunderstorms today with heat continuing. Stay weather aware!
RICHMOND, Va. — Areas of dense fog will blanket the region this morning, with cloudy conditions and possible passing showers early in the day. Skies will become partly sunny by afternoon as thunderstorms develop across the area.

The northern parts of our viewing area face the highest risk for severe storms today.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s today and remain there through Friday.

The main weather concern isn't the heat itself but the uncomfortable humidity, with dew points in the low to mid-70s persisting through at least Thursday and likely Friday.

A few storms remain possible on Thursday before the weather pattern shifts for the weekend.

While thunderstorm chances continue through the weekend, they're expected to be less intense and widespread, with overnight lows remaining in the 70s.

