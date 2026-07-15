Heat index could reach 109 as three-day stretch of very hot weather hits Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A three-day stretch of very hot and dry weather begins Wednesday in Central Virginia.

An upper-level ridge will shift southeast into the Mid-Atlantic, resulting in highs in the upper 90s through Friday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula where the heat index could reach 105 to 109 degrees.

Additional heat advisories are likely Thursday and Friday for a larger part of Virginia.

Upper-level energy will move into the region Saturday, producing widespread showers and storms. Some of the storms will likely be severe with damaging wind gusts.

Seasonably hot and humid weather with a chance for storms will continue Sunday through Tuesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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