Cooler and less humid before dangerous heat returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will feel much more comfortable compared to recent days. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower is still possible south of Richmond, but most of Central Virginia stays dry.

Tuesday looks like the pick of the week with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and highs right around 90 degrees.

Then the heat comes roaring back for the second half of the week. Highs climb into the low and mid 90s Wednesday with mid to upper 90s expected Thursday.

Heat index values could push past 100 degrees by Thursday afternoon, so be prepared for dangerous heat if you’re spending time outside.

We stay mainly dry through Thursday, but storm chances return Friday and continue into the weekend.

Right now, Saturday appears to have the better chance for scattered thunderstorms as the next front approaches.

So the big headlines this week: a brief break from the heat to start the week, dangerous heat building by Thursday and storm chances returning for the weekend

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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