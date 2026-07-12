Cooler today with showers and storms at times

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be muggy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

While it will not rain the entire day, there will be the threat of occasional showers and storms. The risk for severe weather is low, but a few strong gusts are possible southwest of Richmond.

Due to the muggy air and slow-moving showers and storms, localized heavy rainfall will occur, and some flooding is possible. Rainfall totals could exceed two inches in spots.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

Tonight will have a few showers around, especially south of I-64. Lows will be 65-70.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 70s south, to the mid 80s north. Some showers will be possible, with the best chance across southern Virginia.

It will turn less humid Monday into Tuesday.

Heat and humidity will build for the middle and end of the week.

Highs will be near 90 on Tuesday, but in the low to mid 90s the rest of the week. Some upper 90s are possible.

A few scattered storms are possible by the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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