Muggy with a few storms today, cooler Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be muggy with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Some scattered storms are possible by late afternoon, especially well west of I-95. Storm chances in the metro will increase by early evening. Storms that do develop will have heavy rainfall, and a few storms could produce strong gusts. We have a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

A cold front will move south tonight, keeping some showers around. Areas of fog will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There will be some showers around at times, with higher chances of rain across southern Virginia. A few storms are possible, but are not expected to be severe.

With the potential for periods of showers and storms this weekend, some areas could pick up over 2 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

Some showers may linger on Monday, especially across southern Virginia. It will turn a little less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Highs will be around 90° on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and moderate humidity.

It will turn muggy and hotter for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few scattered storms will be possible Friday.

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