Hotter Thursday with with a heat index around 100, severe storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and a heat index around or a little above 100°.

A few isolated storms are possible by mid-afternoon, but storm chances will increase towards evening.

We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms with damaging wind gusts.



Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday, mostly in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Father's Day weekend will be less humid with highs in the 80s to around 90°. The summer solstice occurs at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Monday will be hot and humid with scattered storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

It will be less humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed this morning along the Texas coast. The system will move northeast into Louisiana and weaken. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

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