Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Actions

Hotter Thursday with with a heat index around 100, severe storms possible

A few isolated storms are possible by mid-afternoon, but storm chances will increase towards evening. We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms with damaging wind gusts.
Hotter Thursday with with a heat index around 100, severe storms possible
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and a heat index around or a little above 100°.

A few isolated storms are possible by mid-afternoon, but storm chances will increase towards evening.

We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms with damaging wind gusts.


Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday, mostly in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Father's Day weekend will be less humid with highs in the 80s to around 90°. The summer solstice occurs at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Monday will be hot and humid with scattered storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

It will be less humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Tropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed this morning along the Texas coast. The system will move northeast into Louisiana and weaken. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
BioHead ZACH DANIEL.jpg

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone