Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Breezy and dry weather Friday, rain on Sunday

Dry and mild weather will resume, but colder air will move into the region this weekend.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 06:22:05-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dry and mild weather will resume today, but colder air will move into the region this weekend. Expect dry conditions Saturday, with a good chance for rain Sunday. Some mixed precipitation will be possible near and west of the Blue Ridge Sunday.

Dry and seasonably cool weather is expected early next week. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area next Wednesday, with another round of wintry weather possible near and west of the Blue Ridge.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone