Snow headed to Virginia. How much? Depends where you live.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be bright and beautiful, but very cold! Highs in the 30s will feel like the low to mid 20s all afternoon due to the strong northwesterly winds. Ice box conditions again tonight with lows in the teens for the majority of the state.

Clouds will return early Friday with light snow arriving after sunset. It will spread from west to east and become heavier between midnight and 4 a.m. Since temperatures will hover near freezing the snow will easily stick to grassy areas and untreated surfaces.

Accumulations by Saturday morning will range from 2 to 4 inches mainly around Richmond and south. Less snow north of Hanover County.

By 9 a.m. Saturday, warmer air will help to change the snow to a wintry mix for an hour or so before transitioning to plain rain. Anything that falls after lunchtime will be rain, but the storm is moving so fast it will be gone midday on Saturday. Ice accumulations appear to be minimal with less than a tenth of inch on top of the snow.

This storm is not expected to cause widespread power outages, however given the light ice coating on some power lines and trees there could be some localized outages.

Sunshine returns Sunday, but refreezing Sunday night may cause slick spots.

Below-normal temperatures will continue next week, with teens and low 20s at night, and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

