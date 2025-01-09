Watch Now
Hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia late Friday into early Saturday

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of the Middle Peninsula back through parts of the Richmond metro area, and points south.

Most areas will see at least 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. However, the metro and for areas south of I-64 into southern Virginia will see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation. There could be a few spots that pick up 5 to 6 inches of snow.

