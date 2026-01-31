Saturday snow will target southeastern Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be quite cold this morning with temperatures in the single digits and teens, and wind chills will be near or below zero.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect into tonight due to cold temperatures and wind chills.

(WTVR)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect this weekend for far southern and southeastern Virginia. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties just north of the warning.

Snow will move in from the south today, but it will be initially fighting some dry air. Snow chances will increase this afternoon into this evening.

The dry air in place will cause a sharp cutoff to the snow, limiting the northwestward progression.

At this point, the best chance for multiple inches of snow accumulation will be far southern and southeastern Virginia.

(WTVR)

If the snow travels far enough northwest, Richmond city *may* get a light snow accumulation of a coating to 2". The higher end of that range will be mostly south of downtown.

Areas south and southeast of Richmond will fall into the 2-4" range, with 4-7" possible closer to the North Carolina border over into far southeastern Virginia.

Snow should end by around 2 a.m. Sunday.

(WTVR)

Winds will increase today into Sunday morning with gusts over 30 mph possible across central Virginia. Higher gusts will occur near the coast.

(WTVR)

An Extreme Cold Weather Watch is in effect tonight into Sunday morning. Breezy and cold conditions will produce wind chills below zero.

(WTVR)

Sunday will have decreasing clouds and highs near 30.

Skies will be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs getting above freezing. This will allow residual snow and ice to melt. However, overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s. Anything that melts will refreeze after sunset.

A disturbance may bring some snow showers or rain showers on Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.