Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
67  WX Alerts 35  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Saturday snow will target southeastern Virginia

Bitterly cold with snow from a coastal low
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be quite cold this morning with temperatures in the single digits and teens, and wind chills will be near or below zero.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect into tonight due to cold temperatures and wind chills.

cold wx.png

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect this weekend for far southern and southeastern Virginia. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties just north of the warning.

Snow will move in from the south today, but it will be initially fighting some dry air. Snow chances will increase this afternoon into this evening.

The dry air in place will cause a sharp cutoff to the snow, limiting the northwestward progression.

At this point, the best chance for multiple inches of snow accumulation will be far southern and southeastern Virginia.

snow chance.png

If the snow travels far enough northwest, Richmond city *may* get a light snow accumulation of a coating to 2". The higher end of that range will be mostly south of downtown.

Areas south and southeast of Richmond will fall into the 2-4" range, with 4-7" possible closer to the North Carolina border over into far southeastern Virginia.

Snow should end by around 2 a.m. Sunday.

snow accums.png

Winds will increase today into Sunday morning with gusts over 30 mph possible across central Virginia. Higher gusts will occur near the coast.

wind adv.png

An Extreme Cold Weather Watch is in effect tonight into Sunday morning. Breezy and cold conditions will produce wind chills below zero.

cold wx 2.png

Sunday will have decreasing clouds and highs near 30.

Skies will be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs getting above freezing. This will allow residual snow and ice to melt. However, overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s. Anything that melts will refreeze after sunset.

A disturbance may bring some snow showers or rain showers on Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts

Map Center | 7-Day Forecast

iPhone News App | Android News App

iPhone Weather App | Android Weather App

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm. Watch CBS 6 News and stay with WTVR.com for complete coverage of this winter blast.

The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone