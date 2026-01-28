Temps remain in 20s and 30s; eyes on potential weekend nor'easter

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and continued cold with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Medium-range models continue to suggest the potential development of a nor'easter along the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday into Sunday.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the evolution of this system, but we are analyzing the latest data as soon as it is being released and will continue to keep you updated on potential snow and timing.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

📱 Download the CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.