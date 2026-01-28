Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19  WX Alerts 184  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Temps remain in 20s and 30s; eyes on potential weekend nor'easter

Tracking the potential for snow this weekend as a nor'easter develops
A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for roughly the northern half of Virginia, not including RVA, for wind chill values as low as zero degrees.
Temps in 20s and 30s; eyes on potential weekend nor'easter
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and continued cold with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Medium-range models continue to suggest the potential development of a nor'easter along the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday into Sunday.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the evolution of this system, but we are analyzing the latest data as soon as it is being released and will continue to keep you updated on potential snow and timing.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

📱 Download the CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts

Map Center | 7-Day Forecast

iPhone News App | Android News App

iPhone Weather App | Android Weather App

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm. Watch CBS 6 News and stay with WTVR.com for complete coverage of this winter blast.

The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone