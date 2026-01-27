Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Freezing cold, but sunny Tuesday in Central Virginia; watching for potential weekend snow

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for sub-zero wind chills
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for wind chill values of -5 to 5 degrees between until 10 a.m.

Tuesday will be sunny and continued cold, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

The wind chill will only reach the low to mid 20s at the warmest part of the afternoon.

Wednesday through Friday will feature variably cloudy skies with very cold overnight lows and cold afternoons.

An upper-level trough could produce a few flurries early Thursday morning, but the rest of the work week will remain dry.

Medium-range models continue to suggest the potential development of a nor'easter along the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday into Sunday.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the evolution of this system, but we are analyzing the latest data as soon as it is being released and will continue to keep you updated.

The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg

