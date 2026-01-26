Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
68  WX Alerts 271  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Partly sunny breezy and cold today, extreme cold to follow

After Monday, the rest of the week will be very cold with highs in the 20s to around 30, and lows ranging from zero to the mid-teens.
Extreme Cold This Week in Virginia
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become partly sunny Monday, remaining very cold and breezy with a high in the low to mid 30s.

Very cold Monday night, with single digits

The rest of the week will be very cold with highs in the 20s to around 30, and lows ranging from zero to the mid-teens.

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday evening into early Thursday with some flurries or snow showers possible.

Behind the front, colder air will be reinforced for the end of the week.

Its early, but there is a least a chance for snow next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

📱 Download the CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts

Map Center | 7-Day Forecast

iPhone News App | Android News App

iPhone Weather App | Android Weather App

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm. Watch CBS 6 News and stay with WTVR.com for complete coverage of this winter blast.

The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone