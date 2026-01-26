Partly sunny breezy and cold today, extreme cold to follow

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become partly sunny Monday, remaining very cold and breezy with a high in the low to mid 30s.

Very cold Monday night, with single digits

The rest of the week will be very cold with highs in the 20s to around 30, and lows ranging from zero to the mid-teens.

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday evening into early Thursday with some flurries or snow showers possible.

Behind the front, colder air will be reinforced for the end of the week.

Its early, but there is a least a chance for snow next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

📱 Download the CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.