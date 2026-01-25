Winter Storm Warning: Sunday sleet turning to ice

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winter Storm Warnings continue for the entire state into Monday.

TODAY: Snow changing over to sleet (ice pellets). Sleet will change to freezing rain from southeast to northwest. Highs in the 20s to lower 30s. Some warmer air in eastern and southeastern Virginia will allow for highs to get above freezing, changing coastal areas over to plain (non-freezing) rain. A little breezy with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Precipitation tapers off by around midnight. Some patchy freezing drizzle possible overnight. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Snow and sleet accumulation forecast: Additional snow and sleet accumulations south of Richmond will be a trace to up to an inch. North of I-64, another 1 to 3 inches of sleet and snow are possible. Far northern and northwestern Virginia could see over 3 inches of snow and sleet.

Ice accumulation forecast from freezing rain:

Power outage potential: Freezing rain will cause 1/4 to a little over 1/2 of an inch of ice in some locations. This may result in significant and widespread power outages, potentially for multiple days in some locations.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Breezy with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lows in the single digits to around 10°.

The rest of the week will be very cold with highs in the 20s to around 30, and lows ranging from zero to the mid-teens.

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday evening into early Thursday with some flurries or snow showers possible. Behind the front, colder air will be reinforced for the end of the week.

