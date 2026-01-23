Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter Storm Update: When will snow and ice arrive in Virginia?

Weekend snow, sleet and freezing rain
RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50°. Lows will drop to 10-18° Friday night.

A cold weather advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for the region. In addition to cold temperatures, wind chills will range from -5° to 5°.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire state from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. This will be upgraded to a warning.

SATURDAY: Dry much of the day with increasing clouds. Cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. Snow moves into western Virginia by late afternoon, and the metro towards evening.

storm set up.png

SATURDAY NIGHT: Periods of snow for many areas. Snow will transition to sleet (ice pellets) across southern Virginia, with the sleet moving northward into Richmond in the morning. Lows in the teens.

SUNDAY: Sleet will continue tracking into northern Virginia. Sleet will change to freezing rain (liquid rain falling and freezing on impact, creating ice) from south to north. A major ice event is expected, and widespread power outages may occur. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Precipitation tapers off from west to east before daybreak Monday. Lows in the teens.

precip type.png

Accumulations: Far southern Virginia will receive a few inches of snow, followed by a long period of sleet and freezing rain. There is the potential for significant ice accumulation Sunday.
Far northern and northwestern Virginia will receive heavy snowfall with a period of sleet, with freezing rain possible.

snow accum.png
ice accum.png

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs 25-30°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lows 0° to 10°.

Highs will be in the 20s Tuesday and the 30s Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Another shot of colder air will arrive by next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg

