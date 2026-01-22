Update on major winter storm expected in Virginia this weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coldest air of the season expected
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be the mildest day for quite a while with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A very strong cold front will arrive Friday night bringing the coldest air of the season to the Commonwealth.

Snow will become likely by Saturday afternoon and evening as broad upper-level lift moves in from the southwest.

The snow will continue overnight but will transition to sleet from south to north Sunday morning.

The storm will gradually move east of the area early Monday morning, but not before significant amounts of snow and ice occur.

The air mass in the wake of this storm will be very cold, with single digit lows and highs that remain below freezing through mid week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg

