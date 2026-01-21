Major winter storm likely in Virginia: Snow vs ice scenarios explained

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 40s with lows falling into the low to mid 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday will be the mildest day with highs in the mid 50s.

A very strong cold front will arrive Friday night bringing the coldest air of the season to the Commonwealth.

Snow will become likely by Saturday afternoon and evening as broad upper-level lift moves in from the southwest.

Models show moderate to heavy snow across Central Virginia through the day causing hazardous travel. Snow continues into early Sunday, possibly mixing with sleet or freezing rain in southern and eastern areas.

The key factor will be warmer air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere that could melt falling snow and cause it to refreeze, creating sleet and freezing rain conditions.

Two main scenarios are being monitored. In an all-snow situation, the Richmond area could receive a foot or more of snow.

However, if warmer air creates more mixed precipitation, snowfall totals could drop to eight or nine inches, followed by an inch or more of sleet and freezing rain.

Temperatures will remain well below freezing throughout the event and could drop to near zero next Monday and Tuesday morning.

