Here's an update on winter weather headed to Richmond this weekend, next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A front will bring the chance of scattered rain showers on Saturday.

This may begin as a mix in far western Virginia near I-81. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50.

That front will push south of the region on Sunday, but an area of low pressure riding along it will bring the chance of showers back to the area by late morning.

As colder air moves in during the day, the rain will likely change to snow for a few hours.

If we see any accumulations, they will be light.

Monday will be sunny, breezy and colder. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold with highs in the 20s. Lows will be in the single digits and teens.

Computer models continue to struggle with a potential winter system for next week.

A few models have a chance of snow Tuesday into early Wednesday, while others hold off any snow chances until later in the week.

We will continue to update this over the next few days.

Highs will return to the lower 40s for next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.