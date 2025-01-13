Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

After a 'warmer' Monday, colder weather returns this week

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be warmer with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

A couple of cold fronts passing through tonight and Tuesday won't bring any precipitation, but they will usher in another shot of cold air for the midweek period. Highs will be back in the 30s, with lows well down into the teens.

It will then turn warmer again for the end of the week, with highs from the mid 40s to the low 50s by the weekend. Our next system will likely bring some rain to the area both Saturday and Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone