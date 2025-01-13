After a 'warmer' Monday, colder weather returns this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be warmer with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

A couple of cold fronts passing through tonight and Tuesday won't bring any precipitation, but they will usher in another shot of cold air for the midweek period. Highs will be back in the 30s, with lows well down into the teens.

It will then turn warmer again for the end of the week, with highs from the mid 40s to the low 50s by the weekend. Our next system will likely bring some rain to the area both Saturday and Sunday.

