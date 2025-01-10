Watch Now
Snow will arrive in Richmond after sunset on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

A storm will spread snow into the region after sunset, with the highest chance of snow after 10 p.m. Snow will exit by around daybreak Saturday. There could be a bit of a mix across far southeastern Virginia before the snow ends.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Middle Peninsula back through parts of the Richmond metro area, and points south. A winter weather advisory is in effect to the north of the winter storm warning.

warnings map.png

Most areas will see at least 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. However, the metro and for areas south of I-64 into southern Virginia will see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation. There could be a few spots that pick up 6 inches of snow.

Screen Shot 2025-01-10 at 8.14.10 AM.png
Winter Storm Jan. 10, Jan. 11, 2025

Weather News

Hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia late Friday into early Saturday

Clouds will decrease Saturday afternoon. The rest of the weekend will be mostly clear.

Below-normal temperatures will continue next week, with teens and low 20s at night, and highs in the 30s to lower 40s.

