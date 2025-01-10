Snow will arrive in Richmond after sunset on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

A storm will spread snow into the region after sunset, with the highest chance of snow after 10 p.m. Snow will exit by around daybreak Saturday. There could be a bit of a mix across far southeastern Virginia before the snow ends.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Middle Peninsula back through parts of the Richmond metro area, and points south. A winter weather advisory is in effect to the north of the winter storm warning.

(WTVR)

Most areas will see at least 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. However, the metro and for areas south of I-64 into southern Virginia will see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation. There could be a few spots that pick up 6 inches of snow.

(WTVR)

Weather News Hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia late Friday into early Saturday

Clouds will decrease Saturday afternoon. The rest of the weekend will be mostly clear.

Below-normal temperatures will continue next week, with teens and low 20s at night, and highs in the 30s to lower 40s.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.