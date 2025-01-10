Watch Now
NewsWeather News

Updated hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia late Friday into early Saturday

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Middle Peninsula back through parts of the Richmond metro area, and points south. A winter weather advisory is in effect to the north of the winter storm warning.

Many areas north of Richmond will see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, with a few spots picking up 3 inches. South of that area, most locations will see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation. There could be a few spots that pick up 6 inches of snow.

Use Interactive Radar to track winter weather

Weather Closings and Delays

❄️ Tracking Winter Weather: Complete Coverage

 

Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025 Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm Photo by: WTVR

Updated hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia late Friday into early Saturday

close-gallery
  • Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025
  • Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025
  • Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025
  • Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025
  • Winter Storm Jan. 10, 2025
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm
  • Jan. 10, 2025 Winter Storm

Share

WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next