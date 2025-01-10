Updated hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia late Friday into early Saturday

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Middle Peninsula back through parts of the Richmond metro area, and points south. A winter weather advisory is in effect to the north of the winter storm warning.

Many areas north of Richmond will see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, with a few spots picking up 3 inches. South of that area, most locations will see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation. There could be a few spots that pick up 6 inches of snow.

