Sun returns today, tracking a winter storm for Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leftover clouds, fog and sprinkles will end early this morning, and we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be 55-60 across central VA, with cooler temps near the coast. Wind gusts over 20 mph will be possible.

A system will pass to our south tonight. This could cause a few raindrops or flakes, mostly in far southern VA.

Monday will turn partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

A significant winter storm will impact the region Tuesday into Tuesday night:



Snow will spread across the state Tuesday morning

There will be periods of snow through early afternoon

Snow will change to a wintry mix in the metro and points south during the afternoon

Highs will be in the low to mid 30s

The mix will change to rain in southern VA by late afternoon, and in the evening for the metro

Some snow and wintry mix will continue Tuesday night well north of I-64

The storm track may change, so check back for updates over the next 48 hours

Most areas will see just rain on Wednesday, but some mix or freezing rain is possible in the morning in northern and western VA. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

It will be rainy Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs Thursday will get into the 50s.

Friday will be dry and cooler. More showers are expected next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.