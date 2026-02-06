Scattered rain and snow showers develop Friday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will gradually increase Friday ahead of an upper-level trough and associated cold front. Scattered rain and snow showers will develop in the afternoon and evening in the vicinity of the front.

Much colder and drier air will move into Virginia Friday night through Saturday. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible Saturday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get above freezing despite mostly sunny skies.

A warmer pattern will develop next week allowing our temperatures to reach the low 40s Monday and near 50 Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few showers will be possible next Wednesday and Thursday.

