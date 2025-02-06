Rain chances decreasing this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain and thunder will turn more scattered through noon. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon. Clouds will break in spots for a little sun. A warm front will pass, pushing afternoon highs to 55-60.

A disturbance may bring a few showers tonight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Friday will be mild with highs in the low/mid 60s.

Saturday will be colder with some showers. This could begin as a mix, especially north of I-64. Highs will be around 40.

Highs warm back into the 60s on Sunday.

A cold front will bring colder air back for the first half of next week. Some waves of low pressure will ride along the front to our south.

As of now, it looks like the system for Monday may go far enough south to keep most of the precipitation in North Carolina.

Our highest chance of precipitation will be on Tuesday. This may start as snow or a mix, and then change over to rain for the metro.

More precipitation is expected later Wednesday into Thursday. While there may be some mix, it looks like the majority will be rain.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.