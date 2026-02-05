Richmond highs near 40 on Thursday, chance of rain and snow returns Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will turn partly sunny with highs 35-40. Lows at night will be in the teens and lower 20s.

Clouds will increase Friday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A clipper system will bring the chance of some rain and snow showers by evening. If the temperatures get cold enough, there could be a dusting to 1/2 of snow in some spots, mostly north of I-64. However, the chances of seeing accumulation are low.

Behind this system will be colder air for the weekend. Lows Friday night will be in the teens and 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and windy. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 30s, but wind chills will be in the teens and 20s during the day.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the single digits and teens. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s.

It will turn warmer into mid-week. Highs will be in the lower 40s Monday, and near or above 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few showers are possible Wednesday.

