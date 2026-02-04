Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert 43  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Rain or snow shower possible on this cloudy and cold Wednesday

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. An afternoon rain or snow shower is possible
Light rain-to-snow mix late tonight brings slick spots by morning
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rest of Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Another round of light rain/snow showers could move in mid-afternoon mainly south of Richmond and east of I-95. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in SE Virginia, where an inch of snow is possible.

Thursday begins cold in the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies. By nightfall skies will be clear and temperatures will drop into the 20s leading to a cold start Friday.

There is another chance for light snow/flurries Friday but overall cold weather prevails.

Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry with mostly to partly sunny skies, still cold with highs in the mid 30s in the afternoons.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts

Map Center | 7-Day Forecast

iPhone News App | Android News App

iPhone Weather App | Android Weather App

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm. Watch CBS 6 News and stay with WTVR.com for complete coverage of this winter blast.

The-Weather-Authority-Snowy-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone