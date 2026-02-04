Rain or snow shower possible on this cloudy and cold Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rest of Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Another round of light rain/snow showers could move in mid-afternoon mainly south of Richmond and east of I-95. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in SE Virginia, where an inch of snow is possible.

Thursday begins cold in the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies. By nightfall skies will be clear and temperatures will drop into the 20s leading to a cold start Friday.

There is another chance for light snow/flurries Friday but overall cold weather prevails.

Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry with mostly to partly sunny skies, still cold with highs in the mid 30s in the afternoons.

