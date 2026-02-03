Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Latest on wintry mix moving into Virginia Tuesday night

Latest on wintry mix moving into Virginia Tuesday night
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will feature a milder afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Increasing clouds by evening ahead of our next system. This will be a good day to clear any icy spots before more cold returns.

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a chance of light snow or a wintry mix developing into early Wednesday. Accumulations look light at this stage but could cause slick travel, especially Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday in the upper 30s with clearing skies.

The rest of the week will be partly cloudy and seasonably cold. Highs mid 30s to low 40s, lows in the 20s. Breezy at times.

Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry with mostly to partly sunny skies, still cold with highs in the mid 30s in the afternoons.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm. Watch CBS 6 News and stay with WTVR.com for complete coverage of this winter blast.

