RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be sunny and cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Saturday will be warm and windy, with highs ranging from 65 to 70. A strong cold front will pass through the area without rain, but it will cause much cooler weather Sunday into Monday. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

Warmer temperatures will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next storm will bring a chance of rain mid-week.

