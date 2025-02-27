Temps in the 60s again in Richmond, chance of light rain Thursday

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will bring a chance of showers to Richmond on Thursday, mostly from late morning through late afternoon.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible, especially late in the day across southeastern Virginia.

It will be a little breezy, with highs ranging from 65 to 70.

Friday will be sunny and cooler, with highs from the mid-50s to around 60.

Saturday will be warm, with highs ranging from 65 to 70. A strong cold front will pass through the area without rain, but it will cause much cooler weather Sunday into Monday, with highs in the 40s.

Warmer temperatures will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next storm will bring a chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Highs later next week will be in the 50s.

