Another warm day in Richmond, rain possible later this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect another warm day Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A cold front will pass through Tuesday, bringing just a few clouds in the sky.

It won't be much cooler behind the front, with highs in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday, bouncing back into the upper 60s on Thursday.

A stronger cold front will bring the threat of some showers Thursday, followed by a cooler day in the 50s on Friday.

The weekend will be dry, with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and cooler on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s.

