Sunny and a bit warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clear this morning with temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s.

Today will be sunny and a bit warmer. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most areas, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 20s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs 55-60.

A cold front will pass on Tuesday with just some clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will stay in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will bring the chance of some showers on Thursday.

It will be a bit cooler Friday with highs in the 50s.

