Clouds increase today, warmer Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another clear and cold morning with temps in the teens and 20s.

Skies will be sunny this morning, but clouds will increase this afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will decrease tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs will be 55-60 on Monday, and 65-70 on Tuesday.

A cold front will pass on Tuesday with no precipitation, but it will make Wednesday a few degrees cooler.

There is a chance of scattered showers on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Our normal high for the week ahead is in the low to mid 50s, and the normal low is around freezing.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.